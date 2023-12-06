YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University trustees sat quietly Wednesday as they heard from three people with ties to the university who told them their concerns about the hiring of Congressman Bill Johnson as the next president.

Senior Rose McClurkin complained the process — which she says left out community input — will cost the board the trust of students like her.

“You must take steps to convince us that this disrespect and disregard for the students and faculty of this university is not a sign of things to come,” McClurkin said.

Jacob Schriner-Briggs, a 2017 graduate, drove overnight from Connecticut to address the Board. He co-wrote a letter written after Johnson was hired that he said has been endorsed by more than 2,000 fellow alumni.

“You insist that you didn’t hire ‘a politician.’ Under what definition is a seven-term Congressman with a highly partisan voting record, not a politician?” he asked.

The current president of the Student Government Association said he has met with the Congressman since last month’s announcement but still questioned why there wasn’t more transparency in the process.

“Every presidential search on our campus since 1991 has included public visits, meetings with constituent groups and public forums,” said Alex Papa.

After the three spoke, the board’s president thanked them for their passion.

“Apologize to those that don’t appreciate it or don’t like it. I get it. But that’s the process, and we want you to know that we hear you,” said Board of Trustees President Michael Peterson.

Board members are likely to hear even more on Thursday morning when a public comment session will be held at Tod Hall.