YSU students add color to Youngstown’s north side with new mural

They designed, painted and decorated a mural on the side of Cultivate Cafe on Elm Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some students from YSU’s Honors College spent their Global Day of Service on Saturday to help beautify Youngstown’s north side.

They worked with YSUscape to design, paint and decorate a mural on the side of Cultivate Cafe on Elm Street.

“Number one, make an impact in Youngstown. Number two, to get the students who are making YSU their home, their neighborhood, getting them to learn about the city of Youngstown a little more also,” said Daniel Bancroft from YSUscape.

Other Global Day of Service projects were at Mill Creek Park, food pantries, city parks and the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.