YSU student goes before judge in groping case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $5,000 for a Youngstown State University student accused of groping a female student.

Bryce Hickman, 19, of Cincinnati, was arraigned before Meghan Brundege on charges of burglary and gross sexual imposition.

Hickman was charged with the felonies Monday after he was arrested by university police Saturday. A woman at the Wick Oval apartments accused Hickman of holding her in a room against her will and groping her.

He has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest Monday.

Assistant City Prosecutor James Vivo said Hickman has been suspended from the university on an interim basis.

Defense counsel Joe Ohlin assured the magistrate that although Hickman is from Cincinnati, he will return for his next court date.

Ohlin said Hickman’s mother is a police officer and she has assured him she will have him back in Youngstown for all future court dates.

Both attorneys agreed on the bond. Hickman had no prior criminal record.