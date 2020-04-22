YSU student creates petition to hold in-person commencement after virtual ceremony

Kevin Kosko wanted to see if YSU would hold another ceremony before the fall semester starts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University’s spring commencement is two and a half weeks away. Graduating seniors are now coming to realize that commencement will happen, but virtually.

So, one student started a petition to have the university hold another commencement in-person later this year.

When YSU senior Kevin Kosko heard the news about the virtual ceremony, he wanted to see if YSU would hold another one before the fall semester starts.

“Why not have a graduation a week or two before then? I know a lot of seniors are wanting to graduate with all the hard work they’ve been putting into it,” he said.

In just one day, Kosko’s petition has received over 400 signatures so far.

“My goal was to have around 100 people sign it, maybe in a day or so and honestly, in about the first 10 hours, it was at about 100,” he said.

He posted it to Facebook, where he asked friends and co-workers to sign and share it.

Kosko understands this all depends on if Gov. Mike DeWine will allow mass gatherings by August. But, he’s still hoping.

“To be able to do a virtual ceremony but also possibly have a fall ceremony later on to recognize these seniors,” Kosko said.

In a statement from YSU, they said they were open to having a commencement ceremony later this year. They just don’t know when or where.