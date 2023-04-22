YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from Youngstown State University’s STEM program showed off some of their works Saturday.

The College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics held its STEM Showcase Saturday morning at Moser Hall.

The event featured some of the projects done by the current students, while it also gave high school students a first look at some careers in the field.

Mechanical engineering senior Jared Bryarly said how this program could be helpful before hitting the workforce.

“A lot of students tend to do very well on their school work, but they don’t get as much of the hands-on experience, especially in manufacturing and assembly,” said Bryarly. “So projects like this are a great way for students to get that experience as they head out to the workforce.”

The Penguin Baja Racing Club even designed, manufactured and tested an off-road vehicle before competing throughout the year. It was one of 50 projects on display.