YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new semester at Youngstown State is starting Monday. For the first time, there will be weekly COVID-19 testing on campus.

Participants will be picked at random. Anyone selected will get an email beforehand.

Testing starts next week.

There will also be a mandatory 10-day quarantine period for students from other states considered “hotspots” who are living on campus.