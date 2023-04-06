YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is using a grant to not just focus on the physical wellness of its athletes but their mental wellness, too.

The university received $50,000 from the Horizon League and its Athletic Department is using it to fund wellness programs like yoga classes.

They are also teaching coaches and staff Mental Health First Aid, which helps them recognize signs of stress and mental health problems and help manage them.

“Yeah everybody knows what it feels like to have a sore muscle,” expressed the Director of Sports Medicine at YSU Athletics Jen Tymkew. “But what does it feel like to be down for a couple of days, and when does that become something you could really use some extra help with?”

The NCAA is also requiring all Division I schools to have a psychologist for student-athletes by the end of next year.