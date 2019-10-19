YSU sorority raises money for Autism Speaks by hosting flag football tournament

All proceeds from team entry fees and basket raffle tickets will be donated to Autism Speaks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the Greek sororities at Youngstown State University hosted a flag football tournament on Saturday to raise money for a national charity.

Alpha Xi Delta’s Football FrenXI was held at the WATTS Center on YSU’s campus.

Each team consisted of six players competing for a first place trophy.

The sorority’s philanthropy team says the flag football event is a perfect fit at YSU.

“Our chapter tends to like to get involved in sports activities. We do a partnership with the Phantoms in the spring semester, so we feel that Football FrenXI is the best fit for our chapter and our campus,” said Alpha Xi Delta Philanthropy Vice President Allyson Cooper.

The sorority ended up raising $870.