YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Classes for the Spring Semester will begin this Monday at Youngstown State University, and there will be a record number of new students coming from all around the globe.

There are 175 international students from 60 countries that will start taking courses as underclassmen or in graduate programs, in addition to more than 320 who enrolled last fall.

Administrators say the new students mean more on campus and more in the living area.

“This area’s a negative population growth area. In between that and the 18 to 25 age demographic, the opportunity to really tap a significant enrollment stream from outside the area is net positive,” said YSU Assistant Provost Nate Myers.

Another 500 international students are projected to enroll for the upcoming fall semester, on top of those here now.

Myers says they’re seeing the most foreign students coming from Nepal, India and Vietnam.