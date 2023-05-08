YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University is set to receive a grant to improve STEM labs at the university.

The State Controlling Board on Monday approved a measure for funding coming to YSU to be used for renovations at the institution. The measure includes $806,247 in funding for improvements and renovations to several STEM Science Labs in Beecher Hall.

The labs have not been updated in several years, but the funds will be used to provide a safer, more accessible and updated learning environment with the latest technology and equipment.