YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The YSU Army ROTC will be training on a Mill Creek MetroParks wildlife preserve through the spring.

They’ll be at the McGuffey Wildlife Preserve in Coitsville Township every Thursday afternoon, starting this week and running through April.

Members will be in uniform and government vans will be in the area.

If the weather is bad, the training could be rescheduled for another time.