YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has been designated a Collegiate Purple Star campus for supporting its students with military backgrounds, according to a press release.

The designation was announced earlier this month by Governor DeWine and Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

“The Veterans Resource Center at Youngstown State is one of the few stand-alone buildings in the country dedicated solely for use by veterans and service members, YSU’s dedication to military-connected students is a prime example of what a Collegiate Purple Star school should be,” Gardner said.

Thirty-three total colleges received the designation in Ohio.

“With these Collegiate Purple Star Award designations, servicemembers, veterans, and military-connected students are able to pursue higher education knowing that their school has the necessary support system and guidance to help them find their next steps,” DeWine said.

YSU opened its own Office of Veterans Affairs in 2009, which provides many services for the over 300 military-connected YSU students.

“Ever since the office was formed in 2009, we have strived hard to make YSU a choice location for military-connected students,” said Rick Williams, retired Army major and associate director of the YSU Office of Veterans Affairs.

Schools that earn this designation must have a dedicated military office on campus, priority registration for veterans, survey student veterans about needs and challenges, and all student organizations and veterans for service members.