YSU provost calls on faculty union to withdraw strike notice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With several hours to go until a final strike vote is counted, YSU’s provost is calling the YSU-OEA to withdraw their strike notice.

The union issued a 10-day notice last week and will finish up voting on whether to strike or not at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Talks have deteriorated over the past week. Friday, university administrators say talks “came to an abrupt end” and that union officials didn’t make any new economic proposals.

No additional negotiating sessions are planned.

The union filed a notice to strike Monday, Oct. 12.

YSU administrators say they cannot afford a 6% salary increase that the union is asking for, saying it would cost the university $4.2 million.

Citing declining enrollment and reduced funding, university officials say the budget cannot sustain the pay raise, especially after some university employees have been furloughed.

YSU-OEA officials said in a release Thursday that the university’s financial situation is not as bleak as they predicted.

