(WKBN) — Youngstown State University started a project to help the older generations in the Valley.

The Fall Prevention Project Project VIBE (Valley Initiative to promote Balance among Elders) 2.0 will be on April 14 at Hampton Woods, April 21at Midlothian Free Health Clinic and April 28 at Austinwoods.

They are looking for volunteers in the community age 60 and older interested in a free fall risk evaluation.

Participants will receive a comprehensive fall risk assessment and recommendations to help you stay independent.

To schedule your appointment or for more information, please call 330-941-2558 and mention Project VIBE.