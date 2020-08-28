YSU professor specializing in Civil War memory given esteemed title

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Amy Laurel Fluker, assistant professor of History, was bestowed an esteemed title at Youngstown State University for her work on the Civil War.

Fluker was named he Robert W. Reeder I Memorial Endowed Professor of History.

“Endowed professorships like this raise the academic reputation of the university, bring accomplished scholars to the community and give students the opportunity to work side-by-side with top researchers,” Howell said. “We are grateful for Mr. Reeder’s generosity and thrilled to have Dr. Fluker in this position.”

Fluker holds a bachelor’s degree in American History from Westminster College in Missouri and master’s and PhD degrees in American History from the University of Mississippi.

She was a visiting professor at Mississippi before joining the YSU faculty in 2018. Fluker’s interest focuses on the intersection between regional identity and Civil War commemoration in the west.

“It is an honor to be named the first Reeder Memorial Endowed Professor of History at YSU,” Fluker said. “​I share Mr. Reeder’s love of local history, and I look forward to working with students and the community ​in ways that reflect his interests.”