YSU professor pushes to make the classroom more comfortable for students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University’s Institute for Teaching and Learning wants to help students be comfortable in class.

Professor Alicia Prieto Langarica was leading a conversation Thursday for educators about who, why and what they are teaching.

She hopes this will allow students to incorporate their outside experiences and struggles into their learning.

“When you went to college, all the professors be like, ‘Oh, I want you to be creative,’ but it’s really hard to be creative if I’m asking you not to be your whole self. ‘You can be creative but don’t talk the way you talk outside of the classroom. This is a place we talk a certain way,”‘ Prieto Langarica said.

The math professor wants to work with educators to create long-term goals to impact change.