YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Youngstown State University professor who had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to animal cruelty charges has withdrawn her plea.

A judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court this week allowed Amy Williams, 41, of Boardman, to withdraw her plea so her case could be heard in the county’s Mental Health Court.

Thursday, Williams entered guilty pleas to one count each of felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges before Judge Maureen Sweeney, who runs the court.

If she completes the two year program, which includes counseling and other mental health services, the charges against her will be dropped.

Williams resigned Dec. 20 from her job as a Youngstown State University professor, almost a month after she was originally cited Nov. 22 after police found a dead cat in her apartment.

Reports said officers were called to the apartment about 10:35 p.m. Nov. 22 by a friend of Williams who told police she was listed at YSU as an emergency contact for her and that she was called by the university a few hours earlier because they were concerned Williams did not show up for class.

The woman first called Williams, who said she was not doing well, then went to the apartment, which she found ransacked. The dead cat was found inside a refrigerator and another cat Williams owned appeared to be missing, reports said.

The woman called Williams again, who said she was at Walmart and having a bad day. That’s where police went to look for her, reports said.

Police found Williams at Walmart where she screamed at police that she had been followed all day and asked them not to kill her. When officers asked her what happened to the cat, reports said she began yelling that police would kill her.

An ambulance was called and Williams was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, reports said.

The other cat in the apartment was found unharmed and taken by a local animal rescue.

A grand jury indicted Williams Dec. 30 on the felony.