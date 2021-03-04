YSU President Tressel’s contract extended

They also extended the contract for YSU Provost Brien Smith

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The YSU Board of Trustees unanimously approved to extend President Jim Tressel’s contract Thursday.

“We are happy to have the leaders of our executive team securely in place to continue their great work in service of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and the greater Mahoning and Shenango Valley communities,” said Board Chair Anita Hackstedde.

Starting July 1, the latest extension says Tressel’s contract will continue until terminated by either party with 180 days notice.

Tressel became YSU’s ninth president in 2014.

“We have accomplished much in seven years, but there’s more work to be done,” he said. “We look forward to continue moving the university ahead on various fronts.”

Smith became provost and vice president for Academic Affairs in 2019. His contract was extended to 2025.