YSU President Tressel provides fall semester updates on Instagram live

President Tressel spoke with students about the upcoming semester and answered any questions sent in last week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One week ago, Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel announced his plans to reopen the university on Aug. 17.

On Wednesday, he went live on Instagram to answer some questions that have come up since then.

“Remember the old saying, ‘Don’t make me ask, wear your mask?'” Tressel asked.

One of the issues Tressel discussed was wearing masks. They will be required on campus and repeat violators will be disciplined.

“One of the things I said is we ought to get a ‘For Pete’s Sake Patrol’ to go out maybe around campus and just to remind folks, ‘Hey, don’t walk by that hand washing unit,'” he said.

Tressel also said students who test positive would report to the Office of Student Outreach and staff would report to their supervisors.

Contact tracing will be done through the Mahoning County Health Department.

Also, the $100 distance fee for web-based classes will remain.

“There are costs in terms of creating those strictly web-based. There’s extra training that our faculty has had to work on,” Tressel said.

“I know there’s all kinds of different types of classes, how they’re going to look,” said Poland’s Galena Lopuchovsky.

Tressel took questions from students like Lopuchovsky, who is the student member on the Board of Trustees.

“So what will the spaces for online live classes look like on campus?” Lopuchovsky asked.

Online classes will meet at regular times and there will also be traditional classes. The two could be held back to back, so students will need somewhere close with access to technology and good Wi-Fi.

“As we get closer, we’ll probably publish where those will be. But those will probably be big, large spaces where we can be nice and spread out,” Tressel said.

Tressel was also asked about clinicals taking place in the nursing program. He said the clinicals will go forward but students will have to really pay attention to the guidelines at the facilities where they’re at.