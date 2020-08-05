YSU president answers questions from students about preparing for fall semester

President Jim Tressel answered the top-10 questions students have been submitting about returning to campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Classes at Youngstown State University begin in less than two weeks, and some students will start moving in on Monday.

Wednesday, university President Jim Tressel answered the top-10 questions students have been submitting about returning to campus.

He talked about fees and instructor communication.

Tressel also encouraged students to watch their distance, wear face coverings and wash their hands.

“We’ve got to do so, following those guidelines, keeping that distance, keeping groups small, not succumbing to that desire that we really want to get back together and have large groups. That, I really think, is going to be a tremendous key,” he said.

Tressel said he wanted YSU to be the best in the nation at taking these steps on campus.

He said YSU will be an active member of contact tracing, so students will notice changes in the classroom.

“So assigned seating, so we know where you sat. Daily attendance, so we know you were there,” Tressel said.

“No eating will be allowed in the classrooms, and only drinks with sealable containers,” he added.

