YSU presentation focuses on positioning yourself to survive violent situations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In December, Youngstown State University sent out a Penguin Alert telling students and staff to take shelter because a man with a gun was seen on campus.

It sent a wave of panic across YSU until the lockdown was lifted about 90 minutes later.

On Monday, the university had a presentation called “Active Shooter: Educating the Public to be Prepared.”

It was taught by Michael Peterson, a YSU graduate with nearly 30 years of experience in security.

He explained how to minimize the risks of an active shooter and how to put yourself in the best position to survive during workplace violence or even threats at a store.

“Fear is one of the things when you deal with a topic like this, people are afraid. But what we try to do, this conversation we’re going to have is, we get that. The goal is to empower you,” Peterson said.

Peterson said it is best to come up with a plan. He said if you are prepared, you are not as worried because you have an idea of what you will do to minimize risk and survive the situation.