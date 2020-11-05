YSU political science professor discusses changing Democrat base during Chamber’s Economic Forecast event

He said despite the outcome of the Presidential election, it's clear that President Donald Trump attracted a large base of new voters

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Just 36 hours after the polls closed, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber had its annual Economic Forecast.

Local business leaders joined each other at the new Eastwood Event Centre in Niles.

The keynote speaker was a political scientist and Youngstown State University professor Dr. Paul Sracic.

He said despite the outcome of the Presidential election, it’s clear that President Donald Trump attracted a large base of new voters.

“Those voters used to be Democrats. Because of labor unions, they were Democrats, socially conservation, they thought the Republican Party was part of the rich and was the party that opposed organized labor. One of the most important issues to voters is trade, and at least under Donald Trump, the Republican Party has adopted that issue,” he said.



Also at Thursday’s event, the Cafaro Company held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Eastwood Event Centre.