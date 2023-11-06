YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Police Department is investigating a scam that is targeting students and their parents.

The perpetrator is contacting parents of students, identifying themselves as a YSU police officer.

The perpetrator then informs the parents that their son or daughter is under arrest, and if the parent sends them money, they will not be prosecuted.

According to the YSU Police Department, officers will never request money from anyone over the phone or ask that money be sent to the department using Venmo, PayPal, ApplePay or any other payment app.

Those who have been contacted by this individual are asked to call the YSU police at 330-941-3527.