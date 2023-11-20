YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A senior with the YSU women’s basketball team is doing her part to help local families have a brighter Thanksgiving holiday.

Mady Aulbach joined forces with the United Way campaign to provide turkeys and other food items for students of the Youngstown Community School and their families.

On Monday, Aulback and other athletes from Youngstown State volunteered some time to pass out the items as a way of giving back to the community.

“Yesterday was my birthday and then Thanksgiving is on Thursday, so just in conjunction with those two things, I wanted to somehow give back as birthday fight to myself — Youngstown because this place has done a lot for me,” Aulback said.

Aulback said she was able to come up with enough turkeys for 100 families. She is now looking to put together a toy drive for inner-city families for Christmas.