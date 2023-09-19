YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As we continue looking at Hispanic Heritage Month, there are a lot of activities happening in the Valley.

Dr. Alicia Pietro from Youngstown State University said Hispanic Heritage is important to recognize and celebrate.

“We have a big Hispanic community in the Valley, but we are very disjointed. So, this is an opportunity for us to come together and meet each other and build community. This is a great time for us to get to know each other and for the rest of the Valley to get to know the big community that we have,” Pietro said.

Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 155 through Oct. 15. It starts in the middle of the month and ends in the middle of the month.

“We want to include all of the Independence Days or as many as Independence Days for different countries in Latin America. So Mexican Independence Day, where I’m from, is September 16. Some of the Central American countries celebrated September 15, and some of the South American countries celebrate in October. So, we include as many as possible so that’s why it’s starting September 15 and it goes to October 15,” Pietro said.

Many events are planned for the celebration.

“This next week, we’re going to have the global diversity of ‘Hispanics and Latin Americans,’ which is going to be a lecture by Dr. Michael Benitez,” Pietro said.

Benitez gave a lecture at YSU online during COVID and this year, it will be in person.

“This is a lecture open to everybody in the public. We also have our main celebration that we have every year. That’s going to be September 14. That’s open again to all the public,” Pietro said. “And then we get food for everybody and the food is free. And we have different vendors, and we have dancing and music from every Latin American country. This is like a really big celebration that happens on a Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.”

Pietro shared that her favorite food is Mola — the Aztec word for salsa.

“It’s this sauce made out of chocolate and spiciness and a lot of different nuts. It gives it a really interesting flavor, and we put it on top of chicken, sometimes all their meats. I like them when they’re like chicken wrapped in a tortilla. Oh, it’s just delicious,” Pietro said.