YSU partnering with company to help student athletes make money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio State quarterback signed a name, image and likeness deal worth $1.4 million, and he hasn’t thrown a pass yet.

The landscape is different at YSU.

But Penguin student athletes are getting help to find opportunities.

A company called Opendorse is teaching them how to build, protect and make money off their personal brands.

This platform lets athletes assess their social media presence.

Compliance leaders can also easily review and flag NIL activities.

“From a compliance standpoint, our student athletes are able to disclose any NIL activities directly through Opendorse, so it’s really a one-stop shop for the students to handle anything related to NIL,” said Rebecca Fink, YSU senior associate athletic director.

Opendorse is accessible for student athletes, businesses and athletic departments, and 60,000 athletes around the world are using it.