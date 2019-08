Restaurant hours will be from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting Wednesday, there will be more options for food at Youngstown State University.

At 7 a.m., Chipotle Mexican Grill will open on Wick Avenue. There will be free swag bags for the first 50 customers.

The restaurant features a drive-thru pick-up lane.

Restaurant hours will be from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day.