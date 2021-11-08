YSU only institution recognized for enrollment efforts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- YSU is the only university in the country being recognized for international enrollment efforts.

They got the President’s “E” Award.

It went to 32 companies and just one college.



The award is for making a significant contribution to strengthen the economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of the country.

Between the Fall of 2016 and this past summer, international student enrollment jumped from 316 to 455.



In 2019, the Institute of International Education reported that the rate of growth of YSU’s international student population was the second fastest among public universities in the United States. The economic impact of increased international enrollment is significant, generating $7.2 million in tuition alone for the 2020-2021 academic year.