YSU nursing students prepare for work in pandemic with mock COVID-19 testing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University nursing students are preparing for the pandemic and the role they may soon play in treating patients.

Tuesday morning, nearly 100 juniors took part in a mock COVID-19 testing site.

Their patients were senior nursing students. Each one came through pretending to have different symptoms.

No actual testing was done.

“We’re doing this as a mock drive-thru, so we are practicing, and so I’ve told students that we’re practicing it now, but the opportunity may come in the near future where we partner up community agencies, and we’re able to provide the vaccination, or we’re able to provide testing to members of our community,” said Amy Weaver, associate professor or nursing at YSU.

After the simulation, each volunteer went to an education station, then to see a nurse practitioner student for follow-up care.