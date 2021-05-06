YSU nursing graduates receive medallions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is National Nurses Day, which was celebrated at Youngstown State with a special ceremony for those graduating from the Centofanti School of Nursing.

There were 107 graduating nurses who received their medallions, signifying that they’ve completed the required course work and are now initiated into the nursing practice.

Director of Nursing Dr. Nancy Wagner says all of them will have jobs within six months. They were awarded the medallions Thursday evening so they can wear them at commencement on Saturday.