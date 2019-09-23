YSU names new leader of diversity and inclusion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University has named a new assistant provost for diversity and inclusion.
Carol Lynnett Bennett will oversee YSU’s mission for inclusion. School officials said she will work to facilitate a campus culture that respects all differences.
Bennett holds a bachelor’s degree in Africana Studies from Martin University and a master’s degree in African American Studies from Indiana University.
She previously served as director of diversity and inclusion at Truman State University.
Bennett begins her new post on Oct. 16.