YSU musical to be showcased online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University’s theater department continues to find ways to put on plays. For the next two weekends, people can buy tickets and watch its latest musical production on line.

Student Torrence Bajuszick demonstrated for us one of the songs that will be part of the play titled “Elegies: A Song Cycle.” The show features 26 students, along with local favorites Maureen Collins and James McClellan.

The show was taped and edited to protect the students from COVID-19. The directors had to get creative when recording music.

“Singing is, unfortunately, at the top of the list of things not to do in large groups when it comes to preventing COVID-19. So, our students, very fortunate for them, had the opportunity to go into a professional recording studio to record the whole songs that folks are going to hear,” said Amanda Beagle, music director.

Bajuszik said the experience was very exciting and the students got to learn a lot.

“I would say it was a very exciting experience because we got to learn new aspects of the industry, which is film, and sound capturing, and studio recording, all sorts of fun things like that. I would sy it was definitely an experience and definitely one that needed everybody,” he said.

There will be 10 performances spread over the next two weekends with matinees and evening performances. Tickets can be purchased online.