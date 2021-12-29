YSU men’s basketball changes schedule, to play Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team is scheduled to play Wednesday night, even though their game Thursday has been canceled.

According to a press release, the Penguins will now play the Defiance Yellowjackets at home at 6 p.m.

Youngstown State was slated to visit Detroit Mercy on Thursday, but the game has been canceled, according to YSU’s website.

This is the fifth all-time meeting between the programs. It will be the first game between the two teams since 1972.

