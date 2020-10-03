YSU Marching Band perform for the first time this season

They took to the field at Stambaugh Stadium Saturday afternoon for a "Meet the Marching Pride" show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State Marching Band took to the field at Stambaugh Stadium Saturday afternoon for a “Meet the Marching Pride” show. They played their pre-game and halftime shows for the first time this season.

A socially distant crowd was spaced out in the stands to watch the band perform.

This was their first concert since the spring when the pandemic canceled all their events.

The band director talked about that last performance before the pandemic, and how from that day, they didn’t know when they would be able to play in front of a crowd again.

“We were playing for a Horizon League Conference basketball tournament, and a week later, the world and life as we know it kind of turned upside-down,” said Dr. Brandt Payne, Director of Athletic Bands.

The band was joined by the Penguinettes, Color Guard, Feature Twirler and the Drumline.

The event was free to the public and all guests were required to wear masks.