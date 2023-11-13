YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last Friday, the chairman of Youngstown State University’s Board of Trustees sent an update to the YSU community on the search for a new president.

The trustees are using the executive search company Witt Keiffer and are making significant progress in finding the right leader.

The letter read, in part, “We are encouraged by the strong candidates that have emerged thus far… Our goal is to hire…our new president as soon as possible.”

No names of any candidates and no detailed timetable to pick a president were given.