YSU makes surprise announcement honoring President Jim Tressel

The "surprise announcement" will be made at Melnick Hall on campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In a surprise announcement Thursday, even for President Jim Tressel, an endowment was announced in his name.

A group of trustees of the Youngstown State University Foundation has raised $1.6 million to establish an endowed faculty or executive administrative position in honor of Tressel and his 35 years of leadership for YSU across the region.

“President Tressel’s influence has transformed the institution by raising its stature, reputation and significance to exceptional levels,” said Jocelyn Kolley Linsalata, former chair of the YSU Foundation.

The fundraising endeavor was announced Thursday during a news conference that was kept secret from Tressel.

“I usually have time to prepare some remarks, but I am humbled,” Tressel said.

The President James P. Tressel Endowed Chair in Leadership will recognized a YSU faculty member or executive administrator who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and outstanding scholarly work. The position will be non-discipline specific and may represent any college or department at YSU.

The gift is part of YSU’s $125 million “We See Tomorrow” capital campaign, the largest fundraising efforts in the university’s history.