YSU makes decision on mask mandate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University officials announced Wednesday that face coverings will be required indoors on campus regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate is effective immediately.

The decision follows a survey that was sent out to students and staff, as well as discussion with local and state health officials.

The survey showed that about 77% of the more than 3,000 responses indicate being vaccinated for COVID-19.

Also in the survey, the suggested campus protocol most often mentioned was – “Masking would make me feel safer.”

YSU union faculty held a protest last week when they thought the university may not implement the masking protocol.

A vaccination clinic is scheduled on campus Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to non and Thursday, Sept. 9, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A location will be released closer to the clinic date, YSU officials said.