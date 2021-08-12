YSU looking to buy land from Youngstown for new training center parking

YOUNGTSOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – To help provide parking for the Excellence Center, YSU wants to buy some land off the city of Youngstown.

A Youngstown City Council committee Thursday approved the plans to sell land on Fifth Avenue, between Orchard Place and West Wood Street.

It will now go before the Council as a whole for their vote.

Plans involve building a two-tiered parking lot. It will eventually provide nearly 50 spaces to be used for people using the Excellence Center across the street.

“We’re expecting at the Excellence Training Center a huge variety of traffic. One being we’re going to be using it for K through 12 for constant camps, school visits, experiences,” said YSU President Jim Tressel.

Tressel says another goal for the land is to improve the look of the corridor from the school into the city’s downtown.