YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU has teamed up with United Way to help pass out food at their monthly Saturday of Caring.

Volunteers are getting ready to send food to over 400 homes in the Mahoning Valley today.

The initiative started in 2020 to help get food out to those who were unable to go out due to the virus.

Since then, United Way has continued to provide food to seniors and shut ins with their monthly “Saturday of Caring.”

For more information, visit United Way’s website.