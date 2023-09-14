YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is taking part in the nationwide observance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

A program was held Thursday afternoon in the rotunda of the Mahoning County Courthouse. It included a procession of flags representing more than 20 Hispanic countries.

Organizers say the month-long celebration highlights the many contributions of Hispanic Americans and immigrants here in the Valley and across the country.

“We provide a legacy, if you will. There is so many prominent Hispanics in our Youngstown community and the tri-county area who have held significant positions and have, in many other ways, helped mold our community today,” said Anna Torres, who is on the event planning committee.

The observance runs through October 15 and will include programs around the YSU campus and throughout Youngstown.