YSU kicks off African American History Month with African Marketplace

The goal is to give locals a taste of African culture

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University started African American History Month off with an African Marketplace.

This was a kickoff of a variety of events that YSU will offer throughout the month.

They even highlighted different vendors and entertainers from the region.

Overall, they want to provide people the opportunity to learn about African History.

“A part of African studies has always been about trying to connect what goes on in the local community with the campus and what happens in the campus with the local community,” said Associate Professor at YSU Dr. Patrick Spearman.

YSU has a variety of events throughout February to celebrate African American History Month.