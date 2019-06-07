YSU installing new locks on all classroom doors as safety precaution

Youngstown, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees met this week to talk about campus security.

On Dec. 3, 2018, the campus was put on lockdown after a fight led to a man pulling out a gun and running off.

Associate Vice President of University Facilities John Hyden told the board new locks will be installed on all classroom doors by the start of the 2019 fall semester.

Now, whenever a door is closed, it will automatically lock. So if someone is outside, they will need a key to get in.

This way, faculty members will have more control in the case of an emergency — all they would need to do is shut the door to secure students.