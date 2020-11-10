YSU increasing mental health services for students due to COVID-19 pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University is increasing mental health services for students in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The university, which currently has two full-time mental health counselors on campus, is hiring an additional full-time counselor and at least one part-time counselor to help increase awareness of available services, provide prevention programs and meet the increased mental health needs of students during the pandemic.

YSU also is exploring hiring multiple graduate associates and contracting with a private mental health provider for additional student counseling services.

“The persistence and scope of this deadly disease has caused much stress and anxiety and taken a terrible toll on the mental health of so many across the nation and the world, including college students whose lives both on and off campus have been greatly altered by the pandemic,” said Ann Jaronski, director of Student Counseling Services. “These additional mental health resources will help our students weather the storm and give them an opportunity to persevere academically and personally during these challenging times.”

YSU also plans to provide more self-help and prevention options, including yoga classes with a psycho-education component, “wellness bags” for students, mobile stress cart and programs. The university will also explore telehealth resources and applications for students dealing with stress, depression, burn-out and other pressures that might interfere with their academic success.

The increased services, paid for through $335,340 in federal funds via the CARES Act, will be available to students as the fall semester concludes on Dec. 12 and into the start of spring semester classes on Jan. 11.