YSU implementing new anti-hazing rules

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is initiating several new rules and initiatives in response to Ohio’s new anti-hazing law.

Collin’s Law went into effect Oct. 6. It mandates stronger consequences for hazing, both within the university and criminal justice system.

Joy Polkabla Byers, YSU associate vice president of Student Experience, said the YSU Office of Community Standards & Student Conduct has developed new sanctioning protocols for hazing cases which includes sanctions for individuals and organizations based on the nature of the hazing incident.

A website is being developed where hazing incidents can be communicated to the university.

“The law also expands the list of officials who are required to report hazing to university police and local law enforcement, with penalties up to a 1st degree misdemeanor for failing to do so,” Polkabla Byers said.

All members of the YSU community are required to report any suspected incidents of hazing using this form. https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?YoungstownStateUniv&layout_id=15.

Also, all students, faculty and staff and volunteers must complete a new 20-minute “Recognize and Prevent Hazing,” training program before they can participate or advise any student organization(i.e. Greek Life, club sport or any other registered student organization) or university program (i.e. Student Government, student media, Marching Pride, athletics, Honors College, theater, among others).