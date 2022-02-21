YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University will be hosting a nursing job fair Monday, February 21.

Representatives from area healthcare agencies will be in the Rossi Room of Kilcawley Center to discuss employment opportunities with senior nursing students.

Participating facilities include:

Mercy Health

Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Heritage Manor

OSU Wexner Medical Center

MetroHealth

Select Specialty Hospitals

Cleveland Clinic

The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods

Salem Regional Medical Center

UPMC

The job fair will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.