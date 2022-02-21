YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University will be hosting a nursing job fair Monday, February 21.
Representatives from area healthcare agencies will be in the Rossi Room of Kilcawley Center to discuss employment opportunities with senior nursing students.
Participating facilities include:
- Mercy Health
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
- Heritage Manor
- OSU Wexner Medical Center
- MetroHealth
- Select Specialty Hospitals
- Cleveland Clinic
- The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- UPMC
The job fair will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.