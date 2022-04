(WKBN) — The first African American superintendent of a major Ohio school district was honored Wednesday night at Youngstown State University.

Family members of Dr. Robert Pegues Junior unveiled a portrait of their late father. It will be on display at Beeghly Hall which houses the education department.

Pegues served as Youngstown School Superintendent from 1972 until 1978. Then in 1980, he became the Warren School superintendent until his retirement in 1987. He died in 2009 at the age of 72.