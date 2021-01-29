YSU Honors College supporting student coach injured in car accident

They're selling T-shirts with "Daniel Strong" on the back and all of the proceeds go toward his medical expenses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –Students in the Youngstown State University Honors College are coming together to support one of their own.

YSU student Daniel Minenok was seriously injured in a car accident earlier this week in Lawrence County.

He is undergoing a series of surgeries to treat his injuries. To help with medical bills, the Honors College is holding a T-shirt fundraiser featuring the design “Daniel Strong” on the back.

Lexi Rager, a YSU Honors Scholar, said the college is also working to make sure Minenok doesn’t fall behind on school work.

“We also found some students to be note-takers for him in his classes so when he comes back, he’s set to go,” Rager said. “And they can help tutor him and catch him up to speed on anything that’s going on. We’re also starting letter writing and video campaigns next week. So, just little feel good messages for Daniel so when he comes back or feels up to watching them he knows that we’re in his corner.”

All of the money raised from T-shirts sales will go to Daniel’s family to help with medical costs.

T-shirt orders are being taken online and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, January 30.

The cost is $10 S-XL, $11 for 2XL or $12 for 3XL.

Visit Fok Hall or Cafaro House to deliver your cash payment Friday, January 29 or Monday, February 1 only. Fok Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 4. p.m. each day, and the Cafaro House is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.