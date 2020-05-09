YSU holds virtual graduation

Closings and delays
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The coronavirus has made many changes over the last few months to businesses, going out to eat as well as graduation, which is a big milestone in a person’s life.

Youngstown State University was one of multiple colleges holding a virtual graduation Saturday.

They streamed it on YouTube and Facebook. They followed the itinerary for a typical graduation, but instead it was on screen.

When it came time for the graduates to be called, they showed their names and degrees on the screen as the Graduation March played in the background.

First News wants to congratulate all area graduates on this big milestone in their lives.

