YSU holds virtual fall commencement for graduating students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University’s Fall Commencement looked a little different this year.

Although students have been participating in virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the university still wanted to recognize its graduating students.

A virtual commencement was held Sunday morning.

It featured comments from YSU President Jim Tressel, Mayor Tito Brown and the names of those receiving degrees were displayed.

“It isn’t as exciting because they’re just saying your name. You aren’t walking, but it still felt great seeing your name and seeing you reach this limit. It was a great feeling, and a couple of my friends, seeing their names on the screen got me excited,” said YSU graduate Paul Davis.

