YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University is holding a vaccination clinic on campus Wednesday for students and staff.

Both the one-shot Johnson & Johnson and the two-shot Moderna vaccines are available.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Chestnut Room in Kilcawley Center.

Appointments are required and can be booked on YSU’s website.

Another clinic will be held Thursday.